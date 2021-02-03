The a2 Milk (OTCMKTS:ACOPF) Trading Down 2.3%

The a2 Milk Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ACOPF) shares traded down 2.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.83 and last traded at $8.11. 11,001 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 11,267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.30.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of The a2 Milk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Get The a2 Milk alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.42.

The a2 Milk Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, sells A2 protein type branded milk and related products in Australia, New Zealand, China, other Asian countries, and the United States. The company offers fresh milk under the a2 Milk brand; and infant formula under the a2 Platinum brand. The company was formerly known as A2 Corporation Limited and changed its name to The a2 Milk Company Limited in April 2014.

Featured Article: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for The a2 Milk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The a2 Milk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.