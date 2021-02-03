The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Stake Reduced by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 22.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,438 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 47,558 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 0.05% of The Allstate worth $17,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baxter Bros Inc. raised its position in The Allstate by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in The Allstate by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 39,562 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,349,000 after buying an additional 2,386 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund raised its holdings in The Allstate by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 11,588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,274,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. raised its holdings in The Allstate by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 57,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,362,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Finally, Columbia Trust Co 01012016 acquired a new stake in The Allstate during the 4th quarter worth about $552,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

ALL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on The Allstate in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on The Allstate from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on The Allstate from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Allstate from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on The Allstate from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.86.

ALL stock opened at $110.79 on Wednesday. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $64.13 and a 12-month high of $125.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $33.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $108.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.43.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The insurance provider reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $1.17. The Allstate had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 12.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The Allstate’s payout ratio is 20.71%.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; liability insurance products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

