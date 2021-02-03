The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Sold by Yacktman Asset Management LP

Yacktman Asset Management LP lessened its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,795,597 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,301 shares during the quarter. The Bank of New York Mellon comprises about 2.0% of Yacktman Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Yacktman Asset Management LP owned 0.43% of The Bank of New York Mellon worth $161,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 1,936.7% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 611 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. 82.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BK shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $42.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The Bank of New York Mellon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.03.

NYSE BK traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $41.06. 5,403,001 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,281,596. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.37. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.40 and a fifty-two week high of $47.63. The firm has a market cap of $36.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 23.09%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 30.85%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. The Investment Service segment offers custody, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, trading, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, and collateral management services.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK).

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.