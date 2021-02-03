The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Short Interest Update

The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,410,000 shares, a drop of 14.0% from the December 31st total of 8,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,850,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III bought 42,425 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.93 per share, with a total value of $1,481,905.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Bdc Holdings Llc acquired 997,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $24,948,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 8,525 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 3,015 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 82,497 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,347,000 after acquiring an additional 4,475 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. raised its stake in The Blackstone Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 29,351 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 9,381 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 27,996 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 6,176 shares during the last quarter. 59.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on The Blackstone Group from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler started coverage on The Blackstone Group in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their target price on The Blackstone Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The Blackstone Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.19.

Shares of NYSE BX traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.95. 2,633,513 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,000,779. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.28 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The Blackstone Group has a 52-week low of $33.00 and a 52-week high of $71.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.57 and its 200-day moving average is $57.39.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. The business’s revenue was up 73.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Blackstone Group will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be paid a $0.7175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $2.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. This is a boost from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is currently 93.51%.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

