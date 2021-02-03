The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Acquired by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 18.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 232,282 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 36,826 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $49,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BA. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Boeing by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,629 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in The Boeing during the 4th quarter worth $102,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in The Boeing by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 8,509 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in The Boeing during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Verde Capital Management boosted its stake in The Boeing by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 10,340 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. CSFB increased their price target on shares of The Boeing from $154.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Friday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $257.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Wolfe Research cut shares of The Boeing from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of The Boeing from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.65.

BA stock opened at $200.94 on Wednesday. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $89.00 and a 1 year high of $349.95. The firm has a market cap of $113.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.47, a PEG ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $210.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.59.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The business had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.33) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

