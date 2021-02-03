The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Bought by Intersect Capital LLC

Intersect Capital LLC raised its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 86.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,645 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 4,013 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $1,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in The Boeing by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 13,051 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its position in shares of The Boeing by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 39,458 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $8,446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,878 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Boeing by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,480 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $7,809,000 after buying an additional 5,146 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $365,000. Finally, Tufton Capital Management acquired a new stake in The Boeing during the 4th quarter worth $266,000. 51.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BA traded up $6.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $207.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 733,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,232,556. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $89.00 and a fifty-two week high of $349.95. The company has a market capitalization of $117.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.25, a P/E/G ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.59.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.33) EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on BA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of The Boeing from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $165.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. CSFB boosted their target price on shares of The Boeing from $154.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $221.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.65.

The Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

