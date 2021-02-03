The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Acquired by Yacktman Asset Management LP

Yacktman Asset Management LP boosted its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 7,732.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,462,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,417,906 shares during the period. The Charles Schwab makes up about 2.3% of Yacktman Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Yacktman Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.18% of The Charles Schwab worth $183,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Bank grew its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 2,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC lifted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 6,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 48,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,594,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc increased its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 4,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 74,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,962,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

SCHW traded down $1.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.46. The stock had a trading volume of 10,230,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,106,242. The firm has a market cap of $100.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 1.17. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $28.00 and a 12 month high of $62.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.31.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 26.47%.

In other news, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 101,188 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.83, for a total transaction of $4,941,010.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 3,521 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.38, for a total transaction of $145,698.98. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,358 shares in the company, valued at $345,854.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,275,673 shares of company stock worth $62,168,634. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on SCHW. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.46.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

