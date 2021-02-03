The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by Provident Trust Co.

Provident Trust Co. decreased its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,399,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,771 shares during the quarter. The Charles Schwab comprises approximately 7.5% of Provident Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Provident Trust Co. owned about 0.29% of The Charles Schwab worth $286,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in The Charles Schwab by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in The Charles Schwab by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in The Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. 77.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 29,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $1,798,859.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 7,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total value of $409,257.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,275,673 shares of company stock worth $62,168,634 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SCHW shares. Argus lifted their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Bank of America raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.46.

NYSE:SCHW traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $53.46. 10,229,810 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,106,219. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.31. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $28.00 and a one year high of $62.04. The company has a market cap of $100.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 1.17.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 29.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 26.47%.

The Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

