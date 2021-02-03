The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Trading 5.4% Higher

Shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) traded up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $46.31 and last traded at $45.72. 834,037 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 1,402,347 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.38.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus upgraded The Cheesecake Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on The Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Gordon Haskett upgraded The Cheesecake Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on The Cheesecake Factory from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Cheesecake Factory from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Cheesecake Factory has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.05.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.69.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory in the 4th quarter valued at about $330,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory in the 4th quarter valued at about $185,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 43,891 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 3,795 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,740 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,820 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. As of February 26, 2020, it owned and operated 294 restaurants in the United States and Canada under the brands of The Cheesecake Factory and North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 26 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants operated under licensing agreements internationally.

