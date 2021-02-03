The Chefs’ Warehouse (CHEF) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
CHEF opened at $27.83 on Wednesday. The Chefs’ Warehouse has a 12-month low of $3.55 and a 12-month high of $40.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.83 and a beta of 2.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.00 and a 200-day moving average of $18.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.
In other news, CAO Tim Mccauley sold 2,000 shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total value of $41,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 45,255 shares in the company, valued at $943,114.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.
About The Chefs’ Warehouse
The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.
