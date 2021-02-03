The Chefs’ Warehouse (CHEF) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CHEF opened at $27.83 on Wednesday. The Chefs’ Warehouse has a 12-month low of $3.55 and a 12-month high of $40.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.83 and a beta of 2.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.00 and a 200-day moving average of $18.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

In other news, CAO Tim Mccauley sold 2,000 shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total value of $41,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 45,255 shares in the company, valued at $943,114.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

CHEF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Chefs’ Warehouse presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.33.

About The Chefs’ Warehouse

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

