The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Acquired by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 357,040 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,918 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $19,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KO. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its position in The Coca-Cola by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KO. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. UBS Group lifted their price target on The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, HSBC lowered their price target on The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.76.

In other news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total value of $4,975,000.00. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,859,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,499,459. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $36.27 and a 1-year high of $60.13.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

