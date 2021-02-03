The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Acquired by Kanawha Capital Management LLC

Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 181,095 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,312 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $9,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KO. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 301,442,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,882,230,000 after buying an additional 3,404,545 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 1,148.1% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,171,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997,361 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in The Coca-Cola by 4.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,887,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552,809 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,242,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,233,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 4,291,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,337,000 after buying an additional 1,237,232 shares during the period. 65.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Guggenheim cut shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.76.

Shares of NYSE:KO remained flat at $$48.96 on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 373,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,986,340. The stock has a market cap of $210.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.32. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $36.27 and a one year high of $60.13.

In related news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 100,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total value of $4,975,000.00. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

