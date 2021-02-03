The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Stock Holdings Lessened by Yacktman Asset Management LP

Yacktman Asset Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,403,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,341 shares during the period. The Coca-Cola comprises approximately 4.3% of Yacktman Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Yacktman Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.15% of The Coca-Cola worth $351,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KO. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered The Coca-Cola from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.76.

Shares of NYSE:KO traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.77. 12,266,699 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,499,459. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $209.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $36.27 and a fifty-two week high of $60.13.

In related news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.65, for a total transaction of $5,265,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,702,017.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

