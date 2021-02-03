The Coca-Cola (KO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

KO opened at $48.96 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.32. The Coca-Cola has a twelve month low of $36.27 and a twelve month high of $60.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $210.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KO shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on The Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered The Coca-Cola from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 4th. HSBC reduced their target price on The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.76.

In other news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.65, for a total transaction of $5,265,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at $18,702,017.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

