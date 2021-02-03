The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) Issues Earnings Results

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) issued its earnings results on Monday. The specialty retailer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Container Store Group had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 7.45%.

NYSE TCS traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.94. 102,910 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,000,278. The Container Store Group has a one year low of $1.80 and a one year high of $15.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.11. The stock has a market cap of $805.85 million, a P/E ratio of 33.34 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TCS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of The Container Store Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $3.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. TheStreet raised shares of The Container Store Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Container Store Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, December 19th.

In related news, Director Equity Investors V. L.P. Green sold 575,532 shares of The Container Store Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total transaction of $5,720,788.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider John Gehre sold 7,501 shares of The Container Store Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.09, for a total transaction of $83,186.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,671.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 6,676,884 shares of company stock valued at $66,832,321 in the last three months. 65.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Container Store Group Company Profile

The Container Store Group, Inc operates as a retailer of storage and organization products and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. The company provides approximately 11,000 products designed to help customers. Its merchandise category includes Custom Closets, including elfa, Laren, and Avera branded products and installation services, as well as closet lifestyle department products; storage, long-term storage, and shelving; kitchen and trash; office, collections, and hooks; bath, travel, and laundry; gift packaging, seasonal, and impulse; and others.

