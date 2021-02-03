The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) Stock Price Up 5.1%

The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS) rose 5.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $17.17 and last traded at $15.57. Approximately 2,988,357 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 173% from the average daily volume of 1,092,958 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.81.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TCS shares. TheStreet raised The Container Store Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Container Store Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, December 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of The Container Store Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $787.14 million, a PE ratio of 33.34 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.16.

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. The Container Store Group had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 7.45%. Analysts forecast that The Container Store Group, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John Kristofer Galashan sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total value of $999,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Equity Investors V. L.P. Green sold 575,532 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total transaction of $5,720,788.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,676,884 shares of company stock worth $66,832,321 over the last 90 days. 65.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of The Container Store Group by 134.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,765 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,732 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Container Store Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of The Container Store Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Container Store Group by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,687 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Container Store Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. 84.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Container Store Group, Inc operates as a retailer of storage and organization products and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. The company provides approximately 11,000 products designed to help customers. Its merchandise category includes Custom Closets, including elfa, Laren, and Avera branded products and installation services, as well as closet lifestyle department products; storage, long-term storage, and shelving; kitchen and trash; office, collections, and hooks; bath, travel, and laundry; gift packaging, seasonal, and impulse; and others.

