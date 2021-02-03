The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund (NYSE:SRV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12

The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund (NYSE:SRV) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 13th.
Shares of SRV stock traded up $1.22 on Wednesday, hitting $24.17. 4,036 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,781. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.33. The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $39.80.
About The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund
