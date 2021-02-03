The Cushing Renaissance Fund (NYSE:SZC) to Issue $0.21 Monthly Dividend

The Cushing Renaissance Fund (NYSE:SZC) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.2132 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 13th.

SZC traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $40.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,337. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.29 and its 200-day moving average is $32.66. The Cushing Renaissance Fund has a 52 week low of $12.96 and a 52 week high of $51.60.

The Cushing Renaissance Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cushing MLP Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in stocks of companies across the energy supply chain spectrum, including upstream, midstream and downstream energy companies, as well as oil and gas services and logistics companies, energy-intensive chemical, metal and industrial and manufacturing companies and engineering and construction companies.

