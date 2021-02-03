The Cushing Renaissance Fund (NYSE:SZC) to Issue $0.21 Monthly Dividend

The Cushing Renaissance Fund (NYSE:SZC) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.2132 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 13th.
SZC traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $40.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,337. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.29 and its 200-day moving average is $32.66. The Cushing Renaissance Fund has a 52 week low of $12.96 and a 52 week high of $51.60.
The Cushing Renaissance Fund Company Profile
