The First of Long Island Co. Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.49 Per Share (NASDAQ:FLIC)

The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) – Research analysts at Boenning Scattergood issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for The First of Long Island in a report issued on Tuesday, February 2nd. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter. Boenning Scattergood has a “Outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for The First of Long Island’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

The First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The First of Long Island had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 26.67%.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded The First of Long Island from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered The First of Long Island from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

FLIC opened at $17.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.91 and a 200-day moving average of $16.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $417.54 million, a P/E ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.53. The First of Long Island has a 12-month low of $12.15 and a 12-month high of $23.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in The First of Long Island by 292,187.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 46,766 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 46,750 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in The First of Long Island by 13.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,511 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in The First of Long Island by 16.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,291,530 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,104,000 after buying an additional 181,152 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in The First of Long Island by 18.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,384 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 3,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in The First of Long Island by 39.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Milbrey Rennie Taylor sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.65, for a total transaction of $35,300.00. Also, Director Walter C. Teagle III sold 4,985 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $89,730.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 147,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,646,846. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,985 shares of company stock valued at $142,180. 5.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 8th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The First of Long Island’s dividend payout ratio is 43.43%.

The First of Long Island Company Profile

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, interest on lawyer accounts, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as money market accounts.

