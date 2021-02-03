The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the energy producer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on COP. Mizuho raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.28.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

COP stock opened at $40.97 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $43.95 billion, a PE ratio of -36.26, a P/E/G ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $20.84 and a 1-year high of $61.15.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe and North Africa; Asia Pacific and Middle East; Other International; and Corporate & Other.

Featured Story: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.