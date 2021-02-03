The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Stock Holdings Increased by Yacktman Asset Management LP

Yacktman Asset Management LP boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 262,243 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 624 shares during the quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.08% of The Goldman Sachs Group worth $69,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,914 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,674 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 216.4% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 93,176 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $18,726,000 after purchasing an additional 63,726 shares during the last quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 11,280 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 29,601 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,806,000 after purchasing an additional 4,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,072,000. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GS traded up $1.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $288.55. 2,710,140 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,804,425. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $274.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.85 and a fifty-two week high of $309.41. The firm has a market cap of $99.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $12.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.47 by $4.61. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The business had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.69 earnings per share. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GS shares. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $279.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $225.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $291.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $302.59.

In other news, insider Laurence Stein sold 10,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.93, for a total value of $2,987,191.64. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

