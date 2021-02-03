The Graph (GRT) Price Hits $0.78 on Major Exchanges

The Graph (CURRENCY:GRT) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 3rd. One The Graph token can now be bought for $0.78 or 0.00002145 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, The Graph has traded 61.8% higher against the US dollar. The Graph has a market capitalization of $977.34 million and $298.93 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.10 or 0.00068627 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $332.02 or 0.00907906 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00005978 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.78 or 0.00048610 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.45 or 0.00039507 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002737 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,689.68 or 0.04620435 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00014945 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002734 BTC.

The Graph Token Profile

GRT is a token. It launched on December 15th, 2020. The Graph’s official Twitter account is @GoRecruit_EN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for The Graph is https://reddit.com/r/thegraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for The Graph is thegraph.com . The Graph’s official message board is thegraph.com/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “The Graph is an indexing protocol for querying data for networks like Ethereum and IPFS, powering many applications in both DeFi and the broader Web3 ecosystem. Anyone can build and publish open APIs, called subgraphs, that applications can query using GraphQL to retrieve blockchain data. There is a hosted service in production that makes it easy for developers to get started building on The Graph and the decentralized network will be launching later this year. The Graph currently supports indexing data from Ethereum, IPFS and POA, with more networks coming soon. “

The Graph Token Trading

The Graph can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

