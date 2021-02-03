The Interpublic Group of Companies (IPG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 10th. Analysts expect The Interpublic Group of Companies to post earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:IPG opened at $25.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The Interpublic Group of Companies has a 1-year low of $11.63 and a 1-year high of $25.57. The company has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47, a P/E/G ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.43.

In other news, CEO Michael Isor Roth sold 375,466 shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.32, for a total transaction of $8,004,935.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IPG. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $24.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays began coverage on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Friday, December 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $24.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.44.

About The Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

