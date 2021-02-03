The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Purchased by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,744 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,055 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $1,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 369.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,727,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,645,000 after buying an additional 2,932,533 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 5.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,861,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,649,000 after buying an additional 2,227,384 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in The Kraft Heinz during the third quarter worth approximately $57,128,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in The Kraft Heinz during the third quarter worth approximately $39,857,000. Finally, Natixis grew its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 1,064.1% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 1,039,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,138,000 after buying an additional 950,361 shares during the period. 58.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KHC stock opened at $33.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.31. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52 week low of $19.99 and a 52 week high of $36.37. The company has a market capitalization of $40.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.98.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KHC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of The Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.56.

In related news, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 29,169,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total value of $884,129,060.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elio Leoni Sceti bought 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.22 per share, with a total value of $2,989,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, refreshment beverages, coffee, nuts and salted snacks, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

