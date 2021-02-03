The Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) Trading Up 5.1%

The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK) was up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $15.47 and last traded at $15.25. Approximately 4,538,649 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 5,703,384 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.51.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on MIK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of The Michaels Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating on shares of The Michaels Companies in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Michaels Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of The Michaels Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.43.
The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 3.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.60.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of The Michaels Companies by 159.4% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 299,280 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after acquiring an additional 183,908 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Michaels Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of The Michaels Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $735,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Michaels Companies by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 91,765 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 26,277 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in shares of The Michaels Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $631,000.
About The Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK)
The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for hobbyist and do-it-yourself home decorators in the United States and Canada. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 basic and seasonal stock-keeping units (SKUs) in arts, crafts, framing, floral, and home dÃ©cor and seasonal merchandise.
