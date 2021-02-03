The Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) Trading Up 5.1%

The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK) was up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $15.47 and last traded at $15.25. Approximately 4,538,649 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 5,703,384 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.51.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MIK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of The Michaels Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating on shares of The Michaels Companies in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Michaels Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of The Michaels Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.43.

The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 3.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.60.

The Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.27. The Michaels Companies had a net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 20.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The Michaels Companies, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of The Michaels Companies by 159.4% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 299,280 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after acquiring an additional 183,908 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Michaels Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of The Michaels Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $735,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Michaels Companies by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 91,765 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 26,277 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in shares of The Michaels Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $631,000.

About The Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK)

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for hobbyist and do-it-yourself home decorators in the United States and Canada. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 basic and seasonal stock-keeping units (SKUs) in arts, crafts, framing, floral, and home dÃ©cor and seasonal merchandise.

