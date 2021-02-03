The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $133.00.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MIDD shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of The Middleby from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. TheStreet raised shares of The Middleby from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of The Middleby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of The Middleby from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, CL King lowered shares of The Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of The Middleby by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,817,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $338,671,000 after purchasing an additional 130,949 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its stake in The Middleby by 1,413.3% during the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,301,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $167,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215,470 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in The Middleby by 74.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 907,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,380,000 after acquiring an additional 388,355 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in The Middleby by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 735,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,944,000 after acquiring an additional 201,865 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis raised its stake in The Middleby by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 608,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,544,000 after acquiring an additional 28,001 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:MIDD opened at $136.14 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $133.64 and a 200 day moving average of $112.84. The stock has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.48 and a beta of 1.77. The Middleby has a 12 month low of $41.73 and a 12 month high of $149.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.32. The Middleby had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The business had revenue of $634.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Middleby will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, countertop cooking, and kitchen ventilation equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, and home and professional craft brewing equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

