The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 562,400 shares, a growth of 17.4% from the December 31st total of 478,900 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 122,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days.

In other The Pennant Group news, Director Christopher R. Christensen sold 16,772 shares of The Pennant Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.77, for a total value of $1,002,462.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 150,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,014,690.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher R. Christensen sold 19,683 shares of The Pennant Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $1,181,176.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 150,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,050,888.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,550 shares of company stock valued at $4,551,984 in the last three months. 10.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Pennant Group during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of The Pennant Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Pennant Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of The Pennant Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Pennant Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $123,000. Institutional investors own 79.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on PNTG. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of The Pennant Group from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of The Pennant Group from $44.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Pennant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th.

Shares of PNTG stock opened at $54.00 on Wednesday. The Pennant Group has a 1 year low of $9.40 and a 1 year high of $69.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 207.70 and a beta of 2.83.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The Pennant Group had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 23.56%. The firm had revenue of $98.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.70 million. Equities research analysts expect that The Pennant Group will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

About The Pennant Group

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, counseling, and palliative services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

