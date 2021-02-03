The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Holdings Increased by Provident Trust Co.

Provident Trust Co. increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,841,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,432 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group accounts for about 7.2% of Provident Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Provident Trust Co. owned 0.43% of The PNC Financial Services Group worth $274,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 152.6% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 3,840 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total value of $581,260.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,846,361.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PNC. Piper Sandler lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $162.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $140.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Stephens lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $173.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The PNC Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.78.

Shares of NYSE PNC traded up $1.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $152.20. 1,784,194 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,192,100. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.41 and a 1 year high of $162.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.87. The stock has a market cap of $64.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.61. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 38.16%. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.39%.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

