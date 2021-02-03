The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Stake Lifted by Palladium Partners LLC

Palladium Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 921 shares during the quarter. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $3,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PNC. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,543,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,038,143,000 after purchasing an additional 55,346 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,526,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $827,248,000 after purchasing an additional 48,745 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 38.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,515,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,445,000 after purchasing an additional 694,581 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,033,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,477,000 after purchasing an additional 132,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 227.9% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,099,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,885,000 after purchasing an additional 764,401 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 3,840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total transaction of $581,260.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,846,361.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

PNC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. TheStreet lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.78.

Shares of PNC stock opened at $150.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.41 and a fifty-two week high of $162.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $150.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.87. The firm has a market cap of $63.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.61. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 38.16%. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 40.39%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

