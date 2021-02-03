The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank reduced its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,011 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble accounts for about 0.9% of AMG National Trust Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $7,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PG. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at $32,000. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1,327.3% in the 4th quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. 63.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Independent Research raised shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.75.

NYSE PG opened at $128.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $316.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $135.66 and a 200-day moving average of $137.01. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $94.34 and a 12 month high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The business had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. The Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.72%.

In other news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total transaction of $5,015,850.00. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total value of $4,327,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 301,954 shares in the company, valued at $43,559,884.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 501,243 shares of company stock valued at $68,703,231. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

