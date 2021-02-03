The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Shares Purchased by Emerald Advisers LLC

Emerald Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 103.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,195 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $2,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the third quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.0% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 99,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,809,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,912,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 43,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,799 shares during the period. 63.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 26,166 shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.12, for a total transaction of $5,000,845.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,379 shares in the company, valued at $16,890,994.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter E. Shumlin sold 1,600 shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.72, for a total value of $273,152.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,564,819.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SMG opened at $228.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a PE ratio of 33.55 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $212.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.64. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 1-year low of $76.50 and a 1-year high of $237.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 52.60%. The firm had revenue of $890.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.91) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 78.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is 34.25%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank raised The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Raymond James upgraded The Scotts Miracle-Gro to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $180.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.50.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

