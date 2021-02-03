The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $249.00

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $249.00 and last traded at $246.04, with a volume of 11968 shares. The stock had previously closed at $228.50.

Several research firms recently commented on SMG. Raymond James raised The Scotts Miracle-Gro to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Truist boosted their price target on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $180.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $178.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Scotts Miracle-Gro presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.64. The company has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a PE ratio of 33.55 and a beta of 1.13.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 52.60% and a net margin of 9.38%. The business had revenue of $890.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.91) earnings per share. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.25%.

In other news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 26,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.12, for a total value of $5,000,845.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,890,994.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter E. Shumlin sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.72, for a total value of $273,152.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,564,819.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 99,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,809,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,912,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 43,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,799 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.07% of the company’s stock.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

