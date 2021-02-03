The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $4.94 Per Share

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a report issued on Sunday, January 31st. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $4.94 for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for The Sherwin-Williams’ Q3 2021 earnings at $8.78 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $5.71 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $26.90 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $30.52 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on SHW. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $845.00 to $874.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $785.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $800.00 to $818.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $726.25.

Shares of NYSE:SHW opened at $710.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.53 billion, a PE ratio of 35.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $726.19 and a 200 day moving average of $698.22. The Sherwin-Williams has a 52-week low of $325.43 and a 52-week high of $758.00.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.24. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 56.69%. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 34,101 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the period. DCM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,050 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,856,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 1,862 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 196,875 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $144,685,000 after buying an additional 6,804 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

