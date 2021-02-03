The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Purchased by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 42.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 693 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 0.5% in the third quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,136 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 607 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 1,063 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 313 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. 76.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SHW shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on The Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $785.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut The Sherwin-Williams from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $800.00 to $818.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $740.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Sherwin-Williams currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $726.25.

Shares of SHW opened at $710.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.19. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $325.43 and a one year high of $758.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $726.19 and its 200-day moving average is $698.22.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 56.69% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.27 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 24.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Read More: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW).

Receive News & Ratings for The Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.