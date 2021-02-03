The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Sold by Crescent Grove Advisors LLC

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,469 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 726 shares during the quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $2,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 66.7% during the third quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 50 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $845.00 to $874.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $740.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $800.00 to $818.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered The Sherwin-Williams from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $785.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $726.25.

NYSE SHW traded down $2.95 on Wednesday, reaching $707.59. 13,847 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 455,179. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $726.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $698.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a market cap of $64.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.01. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $325.43 and a 12 month high of $758.00.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.24. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 56.69% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 24.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

