The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Short Interest Down 14.2% in January

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, a decrease of 14.2% from the December 31st total of 1,200,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 463,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 873 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA grew its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA now owns 20,962 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $15,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 6,220 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,571,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at $358,000. Finally, Kaizen Financial Strategies bought a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth $300,000. 76.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on SHW shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $845.00 to $874.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $785.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $800.00 to $818.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $740.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Sherwin-Williams currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $726.25.

Shares of NYSE:SHW traded down $9.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $701.34. The company had a trading volume of 589,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,318. The company has a fifty day moving average of $726.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $698.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.01. The Sherwin-Williams has a 12 month low of $325.43 and a 12 month high of $758.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.24. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 56.69%. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams will post 24.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

