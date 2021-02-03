The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Stock Holdings Lifted by Milestone Resources Group Ltd

Milestone Resources Group Ltd lifted its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 265.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,489 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,051 shares during the period. The Sherwin-Williams comprises approximately 3.0% of Milestone Resources Group Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Milestone Resources Group Ltd owned approximately 0.05% of The Sherwin-Williams worth $33,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 693 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 0.5% in the third quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,136 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC increased its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 2.5% in the third quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 607 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 1.4% in the third quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 1,063 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 5.0% in the third quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 313 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 76.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $785.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $845.00 to $874.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $740.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $726.25.

Shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock traded down $9.20 on Wednesday, reaching $701.34. The stock had a trading volume of 589,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,315. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $726.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $698.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.19. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $325.43 and a fifty-two week high of $758.00. The stock has a market cap of $63.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.01.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 56.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 24.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

