The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $27.00 Per Share, Northcoast Research Forecasts

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) – Stock analysts at Northcoast Research raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for The Sherwin-Williams in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 1st. Northcoast Research analyst K. Hocevar now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $27.00 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $26.70. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for The Sherwin-Williams’ FY2022 earnings at $29.50 EPS.

SHW has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut The Sherwin-Williams from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $785.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on The Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $740.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $845.00 to $874.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $726.25.

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $710.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $64.53 billion, a PE ratio of 35.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The Sherwin-Williams has a 52-week low of $325.43 and a 52-week high of $758.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $726.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $698.22.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 56.69% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.27 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHW. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in The Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 66.7% in the third quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 50 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in The Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 76.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

