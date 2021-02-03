The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Short Interest Update

The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 919,800 shares, a growth of 14.9% from the December 31st total of 800,500 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 532,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

In other The Timken news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 24,712 shares of The Timken stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.45, for a total transaction of $1,765,672.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,868,516. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher A. Coughlin sold 48,280 shares of The Timken stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total transaction of $3,529,268.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 123,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,021,051.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,506 shares of company stock valued at $6,427,307 over the last quarter. 11.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get The Timken alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TKR. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in The Timken in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Timken in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in The Timken in the 4th quarter worth $62,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in The Timken in the 4th quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Timken by 1,379.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248 shares in the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TKR opened at $79.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.63. The Timken has a 1 year low of $22.25 and a 1 year high of $86.44. The stock has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.77.

Several analysts have commented on TKR shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of The Timken from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of The Timken from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Timken from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of The Timken from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Timken from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Timken presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.57.

About The Timken

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

See Also: Do closed-end mutual funds pay dividends?



Receive News & Ratings for The Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.