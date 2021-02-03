The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) is Value Partners Investments Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Value Partners Investments Inc. cut its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,232,151 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 32,784 shares during the period. The Toronto-Dominion Bank comprises 6.2% of Value Partners Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Value Partners Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of The Toronto-Dominion Bank worth $69,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 42,668 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after buying an additional 6,866 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management raised its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 36,298 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 98,056 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 136,159 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TD traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $58.03. 997,606 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,762,509. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of $33.74 and a 12 month high of $59.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $105.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.04.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The bank reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.48 billion. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were paid a $0.6114 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. This is a boost from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.16%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TD shares. Scotiabank boosted their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.45.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

