The Transfer Token (TTT) Price Tops $3.03

The Transfer Token (CURRENCY:TTT) traded up 6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 3rd. One The Transfer Token token can currently be purchased for about $3.03 or 0.00008106 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. The Transfer Token has a total market cap of $134.87 million and approximately $1.88 million worth of The Transfer Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, The Transfer Token has traded 46.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About The Transfer Token

TTT is a token. Its genesis date was June 21st, 2017. The Transfer Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,458,111 tokens. The official message board for The Transfer Token is medium.com/@atomofficialsns . The Transfer Token’s official Twitter account is @Tap_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Transfer Token’s official website is www.atom-solutions.jp/en/xecttt

The Transfer Token Token Trading

The Transfer Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Transfer Token directly using US dollars.

