The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Acquired by CHICAGO TRUST Co NA

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,993 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the period. The Walt Disney comprises approximately 1.2% of CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $3,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,428 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in The Walt Disney by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 26,634 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,821,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in The Walt Disney by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,446 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. grew its stake in The Walt Disney by 111.6% during the 4th quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 1,221 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH bought a new position in The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $268,000. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DIS. Bank of America upped their price objective on The Walt Disney from $146.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Truist began coverage on The Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Sunday, December 27th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson increased their price target on The Walt Disney from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.23.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $176.96 on Wednesday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $183.40. The company has a market cap of $321.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.29, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.44.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $14.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The Walt Disney’s revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 9,537 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,335,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 17,077 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.25, for a total value of $2,429,203.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,209,195. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 656,685 shares of company stock valued at $112,858,291. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

