The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,393 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,045 shares during the period. The Walt Disney comprises about 1.5% of Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $12,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,816,319 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,575,528,000 after acquiring an additional 3,397,905 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,496,711 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,178,352,000 after acquiring an additional 410,180 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,245,128 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,147,135,000 after acquiring an additional 496,922 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,138,180 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $513,465,000 after purchasing an additional 94,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 3,059,557 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $379,630,000 after purchasing an additional 141,122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DIS opened at $176.96 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $321.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.29, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.44. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $183.40.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.48. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The firm had revenue of $14.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.24, for a total value of $886,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 157,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,976,447.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 9,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,335,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 656,685 shares of company stock worth $112,858,291 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of The Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $146.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $146.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.23.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

