The Weir Group PLC (WEIR.L) (LON:WEIR) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,569.16

The Weir Group PLC (WEIR.L) (LON:WEIR)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1,569.16 and traded as high as $1,935.00. The Weir Group PLC (WEIR.L) shares last traded at $1,917.50, with a volume of 508,199 shares.

WEIR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 860 ($11.24) price target on shares of The Weir Group PLC (WEIR.L) in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Weir Group PLC (WEIR.L) in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Barclays increased their target price on The Weir Group PLC (WEIR.L) from GBX 2,000 ($26.13) to GBX 2,350 ($30.70) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 860 ($11.24) price objective on shares of The Weir Group PLC (WEIR.L) in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,180.71 ($15.43).

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,984.86 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,569.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.71. The stock has a market cap of £4.98 billion and a PE ratio of -12.85.

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly-engineered equipment worldwide. It operates through three segments: Minerals, ESCO, and Oil & Gas. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

