The Westaim Co. (OTCMKTS:WEDXF) Short Interest Update

The Westaim Co. (OTCMKTS:WEDXF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,300 shares, a drop of 14.5% from the December 31st total of 44,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

OTCMKTS:WEDXF opened at $2.06 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The Westaim has a 1-year low of $0.96 and a 1-year high of $2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $294.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.36 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.76.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on The Westaim from $3.75 to $4.15 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th.

The Westaim Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in direct and indirect investments through acquisitions, joint ventures, secondary investments both direct and indirect, fund of fund investments, and other arrangements. For direct investments, the firm invests in early venture, mid venture, late venture, middle market, later stage, mature, emerging growth, PIPEs, and buyout transactions.

