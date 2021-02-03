The Western Union (WU) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 10th. Analysts expect The Western Union to post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

WU opened at $22.86 on Wednesday. The Western Union has a 1-year low of $17.39 and a 1-year high of $28.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.30 and a 200-day moving average of $22.28.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Western Union from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised The Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised The Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of The Western Union in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim raised The Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.56.

In other The Western Union news, insider Richard L. Williams sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total value of $328,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 129,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,848,438.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Caroline Tsai sold 4,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total value of $105,396.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,230,021.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

