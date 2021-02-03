Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) is Milestone Resources Group Ltd’s 5th Largest Position

Milestone Resources Group Ltd boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 591.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,198 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 144,711 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up about 7.1% of Milestone Resources Group Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Milestone Resources Group Ltd’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $78,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 108.3% during the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

In other news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 14,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.46, for a total transaction of $6,724,279.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 58,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,637,062.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TMO traded down $18.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $500.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,702,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,825,675. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $487.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $455.51. The stock has a market cap of $198.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $250.21 and a 52 week high of $532.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $10.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The company’s revenue was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.55 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 5th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.13%.

TMO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $550.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $488.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $512.00 to $523.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $527.47.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.