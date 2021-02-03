Thomson Reuters Co. (TRI.TO) (TSE:TRI) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $103.05

Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (TRI.TO) (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $103.05 and traded as high as $109.17. Thomson Reuters Co. (TRI.TO) shares last traded at $108.42, with a volume of 412,601 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (TRI.TO) from C$126.00 to C$124.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (TRI.TO) from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (TRI.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$111.00 to C$115.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th.

The stock has a market cap of C$53.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$103.21 and its 200 day moving average is C$103.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.25, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Thomson Reuters Co. (TRI.TO) (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.49 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.91 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 2.0429158 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Sean Cannizzaro sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$112.83, for a total transaction of C$50,775.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 964 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$108,771.59.

About Thomson Reuters Co. (TRI.TO) (TSE:TRI)

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and business information services to professionals in the United States, Other Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print.

