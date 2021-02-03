THORChain Reaches One Day Volume of $47.95 Million (RUNE)

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. Over the last seven days, THORChain has traded up 53.4% against the U.S. dollar. THORChain has a market cap of $597.46 million and approximately $47.95 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One THORChain coin can now be bought for about $3.77 or 0.00010120 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get THORChain alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002686 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.05 or 0.00053803 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001048 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.33 or 0.00140431 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.57 or 0.00065928 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 103.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.01 or 0.00080525 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.40 or 0.00239904 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.52 or 0.00038956 BTC.

THORChain Profile

THORChain’s launch date was October 29th, 2019. THORChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 158,432,088 coins. The official message board for THORChain is medium.com/thorchain . The official website for THORChain is thorchain.org . The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “THORChain is built for cross-chain permissionless digital asset liquidity. Stake assets in liquidity pools to earn fees, swap assets instantly at open market prices, borrow and lend on any asset, and pay in any currency. “

Buying and Selling THORChain

THORChain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THORChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy THORChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for THORChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for THORChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.