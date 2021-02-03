ThreeFold (TFT) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $14,915.00

ThreeFold (CURRENCY:TFT) traded up 63.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. ThreeFold has a market cap of $2.03 million and $14,915.00 worth of ThreeFold was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ThreeFold has traded up 73.5% against the US dollar. One ThreeFold token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0250 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002674 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.55 or 0.00054901 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.54 or 0.00140382 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.05 or 0.00064260 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 83.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.88 or 0.00077169 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $90.04 or 0.00240609 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.60 or 0.00039019 BTC.

ThreeFold Profile

ThreeFold’s total supply is 476,220,974 tokens and its circulating supply is 81,181,457 tokens. The official website for ThreeFold is threefold.io . ThreeFold’s official Twitter account is @threefold_io

Buying and Selling ThreeFold

